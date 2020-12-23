For the 15th consecutive year, state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville, above, his family and a small army of volunteers handed out turkeys on the Friday before Christmas. Below, McDaniel's younger son Chamberlain provides a turkey to a motorist. To get a turkey, those in the vehicles had to say "Merry Christmas." (Submitted photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.