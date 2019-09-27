Mississippi Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King was the program speaker at the September Ellisville Garden Club meeting in the home of President Elizabeth Barnes.
King’s program was on litter in Mississippi. MDOT is responsible for more than 30,000 miles of state highways. He reported that taxpayers pay more than $3 million annually for picking up more than 290,000 bags of litter.
He said his department does its best to keep costs down but the problem continues to get worse. His department offers educational programs to help raise awareness of the dangers of litter to kindergarten through fifth-grade students. Hopefully, with proper education and direction, our future drivers will do a better job of keeping Mississippi beautiful, he said.
After King’s program, member Gail Rittenhouse shared her hobby of painting garden art stones. The remainder of the meeting covered plans for upcoming projects and fundraisers.
The Ellisville Garden Club encourages everyone to do their part to help keep their communities beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.