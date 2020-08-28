Today I thought I would share the story of how a friend and I attempted to go to Dairy Queen. Sounds ordinary, doesn’t it? Somehow when we try to do anything together it becomes a misadventure. For privacy purposes I will call my friend Marcy. We both have brains that run, or limp, along the same crooked track.
This particular day I decided we would meet at Dairy Queen over on 16th Avenue. We could have a nice catch up chat and afterward go to my house. I had ordered something called Wall Words. I had seen lovely homes with sweet phrases placed on the walls, a few lines of poetry or encouraging words. I wanted to, as the box read,”easily apply these words onto the walls of your home to add warmth and whimsy.”
Marcy and I often enjoyed the same lines of poetry so she would be just the one to help me. First we were to enjoy some afternoon refreshment.
That is where the trouble started. I waited a good little while. No Marcy. No thought of calling her, but neither of us use our phones for that. I went ahead and enjoyed my Dilly Bar. Eventually, in she walked, out of breathe and exasperated.
“Sorry I’m late. I know you said Dairy Queen but I was thinking Wendy’s was Dairy Queen,” she explained as she dug through her suitcase purse. She continued, “when I ordered a Dilly Bar the girl behind the counter told me they did not sell those. I tried to explain that of course they did, they were known for Dilly Bars and I wanted to purchase one. Yes, I searched the menu to show her but without my glasses everything is a blur. So I had no way to prove she was a poor steward of Dairy Queen products.”
By this time I could see where this was going. “So you realized you were at Wendy’s?”
“No, not yet. I held my ground until the lady behind me whispered perhaps I would like to order a Frosty since I was at Wendy’s.”
I asked, "So you ordered a Frosty?”
“No," she replied. “I slunk out.”
“Well, I do not blame you, Marcy. I hate when they put Wendy’s where Dairy Queen is supposed to be. Put the entire thing behind you and listen to my great idea.”
She looked frightened instead of excited. I’ve had great ideas before.
After I explained about Wall Words, Marcy perked right up. We gathered our suitcase purses and left. Both of us were thinking just what encouraging words we would choose.
Finally we were opening the box expecting inspiring quotes we could spread out on the dining table and choose. Nothing but dozens of individual letters on sheets of sticky paper fell out.
We looked at each other alarmed. “Now, Marilyn, remain calm. We can surely make our own words.”
“No doubt,” I said, “making words has never been a problem. Having to stick letters onto a wall making coherent sentences sounds like the time I tried latch hook. I had to sacrifice my shirt and ride home in a raincoat. In other words, I am not a crafter.”
Marcy, a soothing person, asked, “How hard could it be?”
Three hours later that question was answered. It was impossible. We had no cheerful phrase on any wall. We had globs of small, sticky letters that clung to our fingers, on our shoes, in our hair and on the cat. We were exhausted from trying to apply even the shortest sentence. Marcy scowled, “I had rather take a marker and write the words.”
I reached for a marker and wrote in curly script, “I hate Wall Words and the stupid box they came in.”
Then we both began sticking Wall Words into what is referred to as Blue Language. We signed our names and dated it. Marcy signed all her pets’ names as they would have stood in solidarity with us. They most likely could have made less of a mess than we had.
I left the Wall Words of Bitterness uncovered for a bit before I wallpapered over them. Shortly after that, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We were all sheltering in place for many weeks.
Late one night Marcy sent me a message reading, “You want to go get a Dilly Bar?” It made me laugh and that’s what friends are for.
Especially on dark days like these days.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
