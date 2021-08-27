Katrina Kinder assumed she would one day need to leave Mississippi to get ahead in her career in the film industry.
But the 24-year-old camera assistant is starting to think she can have it all: the career she loves in the state she loves.
Kinder has never had another year in which so many of her gigs were booked in her own backyard. She’s recently had to turn down local jobs because she’s already busy with something else filming in the state.
“I’ve been going non-stop since the summer of last year,” she said.
That’s been true for most of Mississippi’s film and production workers, a small but growing workforce. Mississippi film workers are used to a career that calls for regular trips out of state, but times are changing thanks to a recent renaissance in Mississippi movie and TV productions.
There have never been more TV, film and commercial productions traveling to shoot in Mississippi than over the last year. In 2020, nine feature films were shot in Mississippi.
By the end of 2021, 12 will have been shot in the state — and that’s not counting at least a dozen more shoots and TV productions scheduled through December.
“I talked to people who assume COVID slowed everything down for us,” said Nina Parikh, the director of the Mississippi Film Office. “Actually, it sped it up more.”
Major film director Tate Taylor put Mississippi on the production map with “The Help” in 2011, but then by continuing to bring his work to his home state. The Mississippi Film Office has a $20 million budget for its rebate program that gives back money to productions based on how much they spend in-state. The office used its entire rebate program budget during the fiscal year that ended in June.
Last summer, a film starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish — “The Card Counter” — returned to wrap up shooting at the Gulf Coast’s casinos. Mississippi was among the first, if not the first, state to reopen to filming after productions halted nationwide due to the pandemic.
Mississippi’s early reopening got producers’ attention. Things started literally
booming from there: Bruce Willis did action scenes in downtown Jackson in April. There has been a range in scale from big-name productions like ABC’s “Women of the Movement” which premieres in Jan. 2022; to segments for the History Channel.
“Right now, I have every production coming to us asking for previous crew lists,” Parikh said. “And they’ve exhausted those lists now and can’t find anyone because we have six or seven productions on top of each other.”
