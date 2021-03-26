Vendors with Mississippi-made products set up at The Mercantile on a sunny Saturday as locals and tourists filled the sidewalks of downtown Laurel. Local artist Mandy Buchanan was among those to set up in the vacant lot beside the shop that’s owned by Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier. Laurel-based Bennie Bloomer, Adam Trest and Mandy Buchanan (right photo) were among the participants. There were demonstrations and participation events for crafty consumers on spring break, with beautiful weather and live music as the backdrop. The goal was to highlight Mississippi artisans and their products, according to The Mercantile’s Facebook page.
(Photo by Kamron Johnson)
