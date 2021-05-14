You might ask, where in the world is Moorhead, Mississippi? I know that when my grandson Tanner earned a scholarship to play baseball for the Trojans at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead two years ago, I had to look it up.
With help from Google and an official Mississippi map, I learned that Moorhead was a small town about 188 miles and 3-1/2 hours from Laurel. It lies in the northwest part of the state, between Greenwood and Greenville, in the Delta region.
We didn’t get to see Tanner play ball too much in the last two years, as Moorhead is nearly seven times farther from Laurel than Wayne County High School, his alma mater. The last two years flew past, and graduation time approached. We were determined to attend this important milestone.
After double-checking the miles and the time required, we did the calculations: Set the alarm for 3:30 a.m., leave the house no later than 4:45 a.m., arrive at MDCC by 8:15 a.m. Graduation was scheduled for 9 a.m. Surely, we could get from the car to the football stadium in 45 minutes.
On the first Friday in May, we left the house at the appointed time. Traveling west on Highway 84 and north on Highway 49 was uneventful until we reached the southern outskirts of the Jackson metro area. I’ve been alive more than 62 years, and they’ve been working on the roads through Jackson the entire time. It felt like it took us forever and a day to get through Jackson using the somewhat confusing Highway 49/I-20/I-55/I-220 route.
Finally, we were back in the country and could relax and enjoy the scenery. We passed under the famous Natchez Trace Parkway. Then we rode past the Pocahontas Indian Mound. The mound is actually situated between north and south-bound lanes of Highway 49. It’s a good place to stop and take a break.
We passed the turnoff to the Mississippi Petrified Forest. We went to the petrified forest in the early 1980s, and I can remember saying, “I’ve seen more petrified wood on Eucutta Road than in this place.”
After passing many farms, we entered the heavily wooded hill country surrounding Yazoo City. We went through there in the 1990s on our way to Midnight, looking for my father-in-law’s friend from World War II. Sadly, we were unable to locate him.
After Yazoo City, the terrain flattened out. From just north of Yazoo City, all the way to Moorhead, the scenery consisted of huge farms as far as the eye could see, farms dotted with grain silos, barns, tractors, storage bins, crop duster hangers and small airports. We were lucky enough to see a couple of crop dusters in action.
Along the way, we also saw several lonely old churches. Some were abandoned. At least one was falling in. So sad.
We arrived on the campus of MDCC about an hour before graduation time. It was already pretty busy. We met the graduate and his parents just few minutes after we parked the car.
The ceremony was good and well-organized. After extending our congratulations and taking millions of pictures, we proceeded to the athletic dorm and moved Tanner’s stuff out of there for the last time. Tanner’s brother and his family had joined us by then and they helped with the difficult task of loading up everything.
We wanted to see another grandson’s May Day celebration at St. John’s Day School, so we bid everyone adieu and retraced our steps back to Laurel. As expected, traffic in Jackson was awful. But we made it through in one piece and grabbed a hamburger to go at Whataburger in Richland.
We arrived at St. John’s at 5 p.m. We thoroughly enjoyed the May Day program. What a day!
•
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
