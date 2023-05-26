“In the Garden” was the theme for the recent Ladies’ Spring Tea at Moselle Methodist Church. Horticulturist Margaret Strickland, former instructor at Jones College, entertained and informed with plant news. An announcement was made by Lynelle Grayson and Melita Wade Thorpe of the formation of a Moselle Garden Club. For the luncheon, the tables were decorated with individual floral arrangements by the table hostesses. Prizes were awarded to everyone and sign-ups were taken for the new garden club. Plants were offered for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.