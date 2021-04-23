A Laurel tradition that got knocked off track by the pandemic last spring is back on tap this year. The 34th Mother’s Day Blues Festival will be at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds in Laurel on Sunday, May 9.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and the tunes are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Bobby Rush will be featured, but plenty of others will take the stage, including Ra’Shad “The Blues Kid,” LeBrado, Certified, AC “Mr Love Seat,” Tucka, J Wonn, Lady Tucker, J Echols and Ju Evans. Big Mama will serve as hostess and DJ Big Baby will provide music.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and they can also bring coolers, picnic baskets and even small grills, but tents have to be set up on the outer edges, not in the center. No glass containers are allowed.
The concert is being sponsored by the City of Laurel and Kia of Laurel.
Tickets are $33 in advance or $40 at the gate.
They are available locally at Hairworld or by calling 734-994-0138 or going to www.jtrproductions.com.
