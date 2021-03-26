Couple exchanged vows Feb. 13
•
Ms. Deitra Tate of Chicago became one with Mr. Abraham McKenzie Jr. of Quitman on Feb. 13, 2021 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Abraham (Daisy) McKenzie Sr. They were united in holy matrimony by officiant Pastor Steve Campell as they gave their vows before God and a small group of immediate family members.
Abraham McKenzie Jr. is the proud father of four wonderful children: Nadia McKenzie, Abraham McKenzie III, Nylah McKenzie and Ashley Adams. He is a detective at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and he is the assistant pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville.
Mrs. Deitra McKenzie is a meteorologist with Spectrum News1, and she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel (Jean) Caldwell.
The two plan stay in Mississippi, serve the Lord together as one and love each other a little more than the day before!
