Miss Karlyn Bren Grubb and Mr. Lawrence Edwin (Trey) Goff, III were united in marriage in a double-ring ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 6 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Grenada, officiated by the Rev. Tom Potter of Louisville.
Karlyn is the daughter of Karl H. and Robin West Grubb of Grenada. She is the granddaughter of Carlton and Pat Mayfield of Cleveland, the late Brownie West of Cary, and Carl L. and Brenda Grubb of Moorhead.
Trey is the son of Regina Pruitt of Odessa, Fla., and Larry and April Goff of Stringer. He is the grandson of Howard and Patsy Pruitt of Laurel, and the late Larry and Linda Goff of Ellisville.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore a fitted Martina Liana crepe gown with Venice lace embellished in luxe beading throughout. The light ivory gown featured embroidered lace straps and was highlighted with a v-neckline and open back. Fabric covered buttons extended down the sheer cathedral length train with embellished lace extending to a scalloped point. She wore a light ivory knee length veil of sheer illusion trimmed with rolled satin and carried a cascading bouquet of Dusty Rose and Quicksand roses, Gerrondo daisies, Silver Dollar eucalyptus, Willow eucalyptus, burgundy Queen Ann’s lace, white stock flowers, Vendela roses and Safari Sunset leucadendron. Placed in the bride’s bouquet was a beaded leaf cluster made from pieces taken from her mother’s wedding veil. The groom wore a textured gray suit, moss green bow tie, and carried a handkerchief in his pocket personalized by his mother. The backdrop in the church was made of Victorian vintage wood turned post with ivory and cream colored strips of lawn linen with lace and silk tied across the top creating a cascading backdrop adorned with roses and smilax.
The bride’s maid of honor was Beth Tillman of Grenada, and her matron of honor was Jenny Clare Christopher Holland of Sarah. Serving as bridesmaids were Katie Corder of Nashville, Tenn.; Laura King Grubb, sister-in-law of the bride, of Grenada; Beth Boxx Haggerty of Nashville; and Marlee Brown Meyers of Grenada. The bridesmaids wore moss green full length dresses and carried cascading bouquets. The bride’s proxy was Florence Kimeli, a friend the bride bonded with from Kenya, Africa, while on a mission trip a few years ago. Honorary bridesmaids included Madison Colly, Tamara Crutcher, Brittany Fields, Florence Kimeli, Holly Robinson and Kaitlin Smith.
The groom’s best man was Cortland Goff, brother of the groom; but due to COVID, Collin Smith of Arlington, Va., stood in as best man. Serving as groomsmen were Nate Baker of Madison; Kyle Grubb, brother of the bride, of Grenada; Lee Ramsey of Hattiesburg; Cameron Thompson of Hattiesburg; and Tyler Whitiker of Starkville. The groomsmen wore gray suits with moss green neckties.
The wedding was under the direction of Anne Pender of Grenada. The instrumental nuptial music was provided by Braxton Tanner, violinist and cousin of the bride, of Boston, Mass.; Dr. Mike Nollner, guitarist and uncle of the bride, of Cordova, Tenn.; and Jennifer Turner, pianist and organist, of Grenada. Chiming of the Hour was provided by Gwen Lott of Holcomb.
The flower girl and ring bearer were Raydan Witherspoon and Jordan Witherspoon, children of Mr. and Mrs. Coltan Witherspoon of Greenville, cousins of the bride. The ring bearer carried a pillow that was sewn by the bride’s grandmother and embroidered by the bride’s great aunt. The guest registry attendant was Ashton West, cousin of the bride, of Clarksdale; and the program attendants were Kaylee Robertson and Cara Robertson, stepsisters of the groom, of Stringer.
Floral coordinator and decorator for the wedding and reception was exquisitely provided by Jean and Frank Collins of Grenada. A reception was hosted by the bride’s parents at First & Green Celebrations, complete with a cigar lounge set up outside and decorated by Robert Caldwell Garrick, owner of Caldwell Winchell and Company of Grenada. The reception guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres followed by a buffet dinner catered by High Cotton Catering of Grenada. The reception hostesses were Mike and Chris Provine of Grenada.
The bride’s table featured a round three-tier wedding cake with pillars adorned with dusty rose and ivory roses, seeded eucalyptus, coffee berries and brunia berries, with a monogram cake topper. Paying tribute to the groom’s passion for reading and researching, the groom’s table featured a display of the groom’s book collection and wooden cigar boxes with arrangements of roses and seeded eucalyptus. The cake was a square, two-tier book theme. Both cakes were created by Katie Crenshaw of Charleston.
At the beginning of the reception, the newlyweds were introduced as they entered down a stairway to share their first dance to “I Get to Love You” by Ruelle. Guests enjoyed a six-piece band, the Diamond Empire, from Little Rock, Ark. Inspired by the bride’s love for her adopted dogs, a special touch for the reception was homemade dog bone treats baked by the bride’s grandmother, Brenda Grubb, that guests took home to share with their beloved pet. The evening ended with the couple departing through a line of sparklers held by the guests and escorted away by Michael Lott of Holcomb in his 1969 white Cadillac convertible.
Photography was provided by Watson Photography of Flowood, and videography was by Toast Wedding Films of Memphis, Tenn. Hairstylist for the bride and bridesmaids was Lauren Provine Welch of Persona Luxe’ Salon in Grenada, who was assisted by hairstylist Sarah Beth Williamson of Grenada. Makeup artist was Natalie Moore of Flowood.
On the eve of the wedding, the bride’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner in honor of the couple at Miss Emma’s Dinning Room in Grenada, with the room beautifully decorated by Angie McElwrath of floral arrangements, wooden cigar boxes and a display of the groom’s book collection. On the morning of the wedding, a bridesmaids’ breakfast was held at the home of the bride’s parents and hosted by Chris Provine of Grenada and Dr. Carondelet Grubb Nollner of Cordova, Tenn., aunt of the bride, followed by a catered lunch assisted by Gwen Lott of Holcomb.
Following their honeymoon to Jamaica, the couple has made their home in Fultondale, Ala., where Trey works remote as chief of staff at Honduras Prospera Inc., an economic development firm based out of Washington, D.C. Karlyn works as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist at The Hyche Center for Sensory and Motor Learning in Jasper, Ala. Trey is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts double major in Economics and Political Science. Karlyn is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences and a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy.
