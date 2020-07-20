Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has been awarded a $19,400 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.3 million in grants MAC will award in 2020-21 and will be used for general operating support.
The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“At a time when the arts community is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are truly delighted to be able to provide grant funding to worthy organizations across the state,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We applaud and are proud to support the efforts these organizations have made to keep the arts alive in their communities.”
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. Opened in 1923, the museum features collections of American and European art, British Georgian silver, and Japanese woodblock prints, and a Native American Basket Collection. The Museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in historic downtown Laurel. For more information call 601.649.6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency formed in 1968, serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and in arts education.
