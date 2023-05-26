The City of Laurel strives to provide a high quality of life for all citizens, and seniors are no exception. From May 14-20, the city recognized National Nursing Home Week and honored those who are providing services to and receiving services from our many excellent nursing care facilities.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee visited Comfort Care Nursing Home to greet the residents and staff and to present them with a proclamation in honor and recognition of the occasion.

Mayor, resident.jpg

Mayor Johnny Magee and Comfort Care resident Ms. Ina Gilbert

