From left, Heather Gilbert (VP, Post Acute Care), Shana Doss (RN Assistant Director of Nursing), Alex Pippen (RN administrator), Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, Melissa Davis (RN Director of Nursing) and Lisa Young (activities director)
Music ministers Doug Berry and Minister Lena Bender
(Photos by Kat Romero/City of Laurel)
Comfort Care activities director Lisa Young, Ben and Erin Napier, and nursing home administrator Alex Pippen
The City of Laurel strives to provide a high quality of life for all citizens, and seniors are no exception. From May 14-20, the city recognized National Nursing Home Week and honored those who are providing services to and receiving services from our many excellent nursing care facilities.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee visited Comfort Care Nursing Home to greet the residents and staff and to present them with a proclamation in honor and recognition of the occasion.
The mayor’s appearance was one of many activities staff had planned for residents to celebrate the week. “National Nursing Home Week is something we celebrate every year,” nursing home administrator Alex Pippen said. “It’s a celebration of our staff and our residents. The theme this year is ‘Cultivating Kindness,’ and we will focus on the state of Mississippi this year.”
Each day of the week featured a theme based on an aspect of Mississippi life and history, featuring special meals and activities around that theme. On Monday, staff and residents were encouraged to wear shirts or jerseys representing their favorite local sports teams for “Sports Day.” They met with Magee in the morning and had a special “sports social” that afternoon.
On Tuesday, residents celebrated “The Blues/ 1950s Day” and Wednesday was “Dress Like You are On the Farm Day” followed by “Coastal Day” on Thursday and “Home Town Day” on Friday.
Tuesday featured the most events with a special musical guest, a visit from “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier, an Elvis impersonator and a homemade ice cream social.
The Napiers dropped in to say hello to the residents and staff and to answer questions they had about them and their show.
“This place is special for us,” Ben Napier said, recalling that he had performed there in a Christmas program with the Jones College choir the week that he and his future wife started dating.
After that, the two of them would go to Comfort Care to eat lunch with Erin’s grandmother Ouida Walters Rasberry, who was once a resident of the facility.
Afterward, Minister Lena Bender and saxophonist Doug Berry performed jazz and blues favorites for the residents, following a quick prayer led by Bender.
“It makes me happy to know that I make them happy,” she explained. “Every time I see them, we’re going to talk about love.”
National Nursing Home Week is recognized each May, often with special programming and extra involvement from members of the local community.
“It means a lot to have the support of the mayor and the support of the community,” Pippen said. “We’re very thankful for the community and the community support.”
The proclamation read, in part, that we “honor and respect our elders and citizens of any age who reside in skilled nursing home centers in Laurel” and that the residents there “have contributed immeasurably to the heritage, success and growth of our community” and they “are themselves living history and a precious resource that should be treasured by all Mississippians.”
