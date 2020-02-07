Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, along with The Laurel Garden Club, will present its annual Garden Lecture on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the museum. Nationally known arborist Robert “Bob” Thibodeaux will be the featured speaker.
Thibodeaux is the president of Bob’s Tree Preservation and Farm located in Church Point, La. He is a highly acclaimed expert in the care and propagation of live oak trees and has more than 40 years of experience in arboriculture, the cultivation of trees and shrubs. He is a leader in tree preservation issues specializing in the preservation of urban and historical trees. Among his many clients are Louisiana State University, New Orleans City Park and Arlington National Cemetery.
Tickets are $30 per person and include lunch, which will follow the lecture. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made online at www.LRMA.org or by contacting LRMA at 601-649-6374 or info@LRMA.org.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The Museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
