Ex-assistant paid while lounging
A former nursing assistant with South Central Regional Medical Center, who would clock in but not show up for work, earned a part-time position in a jail cell.
Katana Herrington, 20, was arrested and charged with embezzlement by the Laurel Police Department. South Central Regional Medical Center notified LPD that Herrington had clocked in for her shifts for the entire month of January but had not worked. The total amount Herrington was paid was close to $2,600, resulting in time theft from the hospital.
The hospital has a system where employees could clock in from their phones, Investigator Mitch Blakeney said.
“She was making money while not going to work,” Blakeney said.
Sources with knowledge of the case also stated that Herrington was incarcerated for contempt of court in Smith County Jail from Jan. 14-18, but she clocked in to work for those days. Someone aided Herrington while she was in jail, sources said. She confessed to all of the charges in court and was released from jail on $2,500 bond.
“She would not show up for her shifts, but she would still show up to purchase food with her SCRMC ID card that you can charge purchases from the hospital to,” Blakeney said.
Blakeney did a great job with the case while working with SCRMC, said Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department.
“They notified us quickly, and they take this kind of crime seriously,” Cox said.
