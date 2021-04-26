The annual general membership business meeting of Friends of Jones County Library System took place recently. The meeting normally would have been in January, but it was postponed due to COVID restrictions. Those in attendance received updates on the children’s and young adults' areas at the libraries in Laurel and Ellisville and the renovated kitchen at the Laurel library. These areas were partially funded by the Friends. Lacy Ellinwood, Library Development director of the Mississippi Library Commission, gave a PowerPoint presentation designed to inform and update the Friends on the duties and responsibilities required of a Friends organization. New officers were elected for the term 2021-22 and a new budget for 2021 was approved. There will be ongoing fundraising events to assist the libraries with future needs. Pictured are, from left, Co-President Katherine Barker; Terry Buchanan, member-at-large; Co-President Sylvia Doggette; Lillian Putnam, member-at-large; Pat Holifield, secretary; and Lynda Laurendine, treasurer. (Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.