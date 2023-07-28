Park Place Garden Club members met for lunch and installed the 2023-25 officers at the last meeting of the club.
Park Place Garden Club President June Wheeler expressed her appreciation to the club members for allowing her the opportunity to serve as president and then introduced Garden Clubs of Mississippi President Melinda Causey. She spoke briefly about her plans for the Garden Clubs of Mississippi before installing the new officers.
Officers installed for Park Place Garden Club were President Susie Burroughs, First Vice President Susan Pounds, Second Vice President Cathy Nunnally, Secretary Trisha Keyes and Treasurer Becky Brewer.
Burroughs thanked Wheeler for her service and presented her with a gift. She then briefly outlined her plans for the coming year and the Southern Pines District meeting, which will be hosted by Park Place Garden Club in the fall.
New club members Olivia Samter and Stephany Riley, along with new honorary member Kelly Ross, were welcomed into the club. Life member Sydney Swartzfager who was visiting from Oxford, was a special guest.
Park Place Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., and The National Garden Clubs, Inc.
