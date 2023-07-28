Park Place Garden Club members met for lunch and installed the 2023-25 officers at the last meeting of the club.

Park Place Garden Club President June Wheeler expressed her appreciation to the club members for allowing her the opportunity to serve as president and then introduced Garden Clubs of Mississippi President Melinda Causey. She spoke briefly about her plans for the Garden Clubs of Mississippi before installing the new officers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.