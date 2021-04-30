NEW ORLEANS — This city is, unquestionably, one of the Top 5 restaurant cities in America. I would imagine that if one were to poll national food critics, New Orleans would be listed among the Top 3. To my taste — and I’ve eaten extensively in most of America’s top restaurant cities — New Orleans is No. 1.
For the past couple of decades, I have kept a running journal of my restaurant visits in New Orleans. I also keep a to-do list of new restaurants that I have yet to visit, and a separate list of restaurants that I plan to re-visit. I also field a lot of requests for restaurant recommendations in New Orleans. There are a few dozen restaurants that aren’t on any to-do or re-visit list because they are places I frequent on a regular basis. The following is that list.
Author’s Note: Everyone has an opinion on restaurants and all restaurant opinions are subjective. These are mine:
Breakfast spot
La Boulangerie, 4600 Magazine St. —Most mornings I drive from the Marigny to Uptown Magazine just west of Napoleon, because the croissants are worth the drive.
Other breakfast joints I frequent:
• Toast, 5433 Laurel St. — I bounce between the Uptown location and the one near the fairgrounds. Toast is 100 percent local New Orleans in the morning.
• Willa Jean, 611 O’Keefe Ave. — A solid breakfast venue. Pre-Covid they made some wicked pecan sticky buns every Sunday morning. I miss those.
Brunch
Paladar 511, 511 Marigny St. — This is the place I eat brunch most often, and not just because it’s in our building. The huevos rancheros and the lemon-ricotta blueberry pancakes are stellar. I can never choose between the two, so I always order both.
Other brunches I frequent:
• Justine, 225 Chartres St.— Justin Devillier’s French Quarter spot, and the sister restaurant to La Petit Grocery, is fun, lively, and all of the offerings are excellent.
• Brennan’s, 417 Royal St. — Of the four old-line French Quarter institutions, Galitoire’s, Arnaud’s, Antoine’s and Brennan’s, I eat at the latter most often. Ralph Brennan did the city a huge favor when he took over the reins several years back.
Dinner spot
Brigtsen’s, 723 Dante St. — This restaurant and this chef have been at the top of my list for more than three decades. Frank Brigtsen is the heir apparent to his longtime mentor Paul Prudhomme. The Butternut Shrimp Bisque is one of the best soups I have ever tasted (second only to Paul Bocuse’s mushroom soup in Lyon). Long live Frank Brigtsen.
Other dinner spots I frequent:
• La Petit Grocery, 4238 Magazine St. — The birthplace of the Blue Crab Beignet
• Coquette, 2800 Magazine St. — Solid offerings from a team with excellent “touch” who always seem to be working together as a team.
• Lilette, 3637 Magazine St. — Also a perfect spot for lunch.
• Bywater American Bistro, 2900 Chartres St. — Nina Compton runs my wife’s favorite New Orleans restaurant.
• August, 301 Tchoupitoulas St. — Probably still my favorite fine-dining spot in the city after all of these years.
Steakhouse
Doris Metropolitan, 620 Chartres St — Their aged prime beef is excellent. My son loves this place.
Also try:
• Mr. John’s Steakhouse, 2111 St. Charles Ave. — It always feels very “Uptown New Orleans” in that room, and the steaks are great, too.
Po-boy shop
Domilise’s, 5240 Annunciation St. — My go-to for po-boys for more than 30 years.
Other po-boy shops:
• Parkway Bakery and Tavern, 538 Hagan Ave. — There’s always a line so schedule accordingly.
• R&O Restaurant and Catering, 216 Metairie-Hammond Highway — A great roast beef po-boy, and excellent fried seafood.
Sandwich
The Sam at Stein’s Deli, 2207 Magazine St. — In years past I have driven from Hattiesburg, ordered this sandwich, eaten it, and driven home.
Pizza
Pizza Delicious, 617 Piety St. — Excellent pies.
Burger
Company Burger, 4600 Freret St. — Everything I want in a burger joint.
Thai Restaurant
Sukho Thai, 2200 Royal St. — My family eats a fair amount of Thai food. This place is always spot on.
Oyster bar
Pascal’s manale, 1838 Napoleon Ave. — It’s an old-school stand-up oyster bar. The oysters are always cold and salty. My son and I go there for the raw oysters and typically eat dinner somewhere else.
Atmosphere
Seaworthy, 630 Carondelet St. — The designers did such a great job on all aspects of this interior. I love it. Killer oyster selection, too.
Hidden gem
Rosedale, 801 Rosedale Drive — You have to be going there to get there, but this Susan Spicer restaurant almost feels as if it were 100 percent tailor made for me — very casual, comfortable, with great service and excellent food. The barbecue shrimp served there should be the gold standard for all others.
Tacos
Galaxie Tacos, 3060 St. Claude Ave. — The barbacoa tacos here are spot on. The converted gas station vibe is perfect and there’s almost always a place to park on the neutral ground of St. Claude.
Gumbo
Station 6, 105 Metairie- Hammond Highway — I have yet to finish a giant bowl of this gumbo that always comes out piping hot and loaded with ashrimp and plenty of oysters and crabmeat.
Favorite soup
Shrimp and squash bisque at Brigtsen’s, 723 Dante St. — So good it’s worth mentioning twice in this list.
Onward.
