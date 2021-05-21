The Leading Ladies of Laurel’s inaugural meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Mason Park’s stage area. The featured speaker will be Sarah Thomas, the first woman NFL referee.
Thomas made her NFL debut in 2015 after growing up in Pascagoula and working her way up through the peewee, junior high, junior varsity, high school and college ranks as a referee. She was the first woman to officiate in Division I football, and she reached the pinnacle of her profession when she worked Super Bowl LV in Tampa in 2020. Her jersey, hat, whistle and flag from that game are now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“We are so excited to have Sarah in Laurel to inspire females of all ages to realize that their dreams can come true,” club founders said in a press release. “She will be sharing her personal journey of struggles and victories while becoming a national trailblazer for females around the globe.”
Leading Ladies of Laurel is a concept that was formed to “build an organization of strong women uniting together to encourage, support each other as well as leave a lasting legacy for the future of generations of young ladies,” organizers said.
For more detailed information, contact Nichole Bush Kelly at Nichole.bush@takeda.com or 601-270-3074 or Sheila Lyon Hennis at sheilahennis@yahoo.com or 601-433-2725.
