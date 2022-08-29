Registration is open for the Greater Hattiesburg Chapter and the Greater Pine Belt Chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions fall classes.
For information regarding the program, visit the web sites or email
“We are looking forward to this opportunity to present the National League of Junior Cotillions program to interested parents on our websites. This program provides an excellent opportunity for children in this area to learn social skills that will be of value to them later in life” says Roma Rahaim Graham, director of the Junior Cotillion Programs in the Greater Pine Belt area.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide. Through a program that builds self-confidence, character, and ethical behavior, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact on young people and helping them become tomorrow’s leaders. Students can be upcoming boys and girls in grades 5-9 and older in the high school ages for the older club classes, if interested.
Classes meet once a month to work with most all students schedules. Meetings take place at the YWCO in downtown Laurel.
