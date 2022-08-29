Registration is open for the Greater Hattiesburg Chapter and the Greater Pine Belt Chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions fall classes.  

Registration is open online at www.nljc.com/chapter/pinebeltms for the Laurel/Pine Belt Chapter and www.nljc.com/chapter/hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg chapter.

