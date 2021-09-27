Northeast Jones Middle/High School will celebrate Homecoming 2021 on Friday, Oct. 8. The homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. with the ceremony following at 6:30 p.m.
Ben McKenzie is the Queen’s Pep Rally Escort, and Chloe Grace Lyons 2021 NEJ
Homecoming Queen. Student Body Maids and escorts are KeShon Hicks, Sommer Ramsey, Madison Williams, Zephaniah Scott, Brinna Kate Moss and Andrew Ewing. Football Maids and escorts are Dawson Pryor and Kameron Upchurch, Erin Jefferson and Lavondo Singleton. Maid of Honor is Isabella Harrison and her escort is Josh Hosey.
Senior Maid is Cameron Hodge, and her escort is Tristan Mize. Junior Maid is Hannah Latham and her escort is John Marshall Ayres. FFA Sweetheart is Emily Boone and her escort is Justin Walley. Sophomore Maid is Bralynn Bolan and her escort Matthew Arnold. Freshman Maid is DaNyziah Dantzler and Eighth-Grade Made is Neva Garcia. Her escort is Carson Lyons. Seventh-Grade Maid is Anna Windham and her escort is Caden Lowery.
