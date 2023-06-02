Northwood Garden Club participated in a walking tour of Laurel’s Historic District with Lauren Rogers Museum Director George Bassi.
The women of the club all wore white to celebrate brunch en blanc at the gardens of the Lauren Rogers Green House. Brunch en blanc started back in Paris in 1988 as a way to get close friends away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy the day together far from the noise, taking in the true beauty of nature and their surroundings.
