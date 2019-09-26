The Northwood Garden Club announced that the September Yard of the Month was awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Wilson of 2612 North 6th Ave. in Laurel. The yard is beautifully landscaped with box hedges surrounding the home along with a beautiful Big Tooth Aspen Tree in the front yard. An American flag is proudly displayed at the entrance as well as a decorative bottle tree. Northwood Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
