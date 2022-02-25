Northwood Garden Club had its February meeting at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel.
Members enjoyed an informative tour of the museum by Larry Callahan. It was a treat to tour the museum and enjoy memorabilia and significant artifacts from various wars that our country has fought in, club members said. Mr. Jimmy Bass was instrumental in starting the museum and he spoke to the club members about the history of the museum and the future plans. In honor of Arbor Day, Northwood Garden Club planted a gingko tree on the grounds of the museum.
It is fitting that the gingko tree was planted because the tree means peace and honor, members pointed out.
