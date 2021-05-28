Northwood Garden Club members recently planted flowers, distributed bird seed and spruced up the sign at Mason Elementary School. They planted flowers in pots in order to attract bees and to bring awareness to the students about honeybees as pollinators. The children were educated on the importance of keeping the plants watered each week. The Mason Elementary sign was enhanced with sasanqua, lantana and other bedding plants in order to enhance its curb appeal to the community. Garden Club members Lee Caver, Ginger Walters, Deborah Ratcliff, Stephanie Harris, Rosemary Sharpe and Paula Walters participated in the project. Northwood Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and also The National Garden Clubs, Inc.
