The Northwood Garden Club kicked off the 2021-22 year with a meeting in the
home of Deborah Ratcliff. Hostesses were Fran Casey, Betty Harper and Joni Davis.
President Paula Walters presided over the meeting. Members enjoyed refreshments, fellowship and getting their yearbook with the projects for 2021-22. New members Brandie Sharpe, Diane Schaper, Janet Staples, Shannon French and Donna Husbands were welcomed.
Northwood is a member of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. Northwood Garden Club was organized Sept. 21, 1950 and is still going strong, club members said. The club meets the second Wednesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.