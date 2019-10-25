Nov. 1: Royal Horses Album Release Party,
Slowboat Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 & 2: LPD Stuff A Truck Food Drive, Walmart
Nov. 1 & 2: Christmas Open House, Rubies Home Furnishing, 1st-9 a.m., 2nd-3 p.m.
Nov. 1-3 and 8-10: “BROADWAY BOUND,” Laurel Little Theater, Reservations: 601-428-0140
Nov. 2: First Purvis Street Festival, Purvis Main Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 2: Autumn Medieval Faire, 21 Dorman Welborn Road, Laurel, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Nov. 2: First LBC Gumbo Cookoff, Little Black Creek Campground, 11 a.m.
Nov. 2: Salem Heights Baptist Church Family Fall Festival, Masonite Lake, 4-7p.m.
Nov. 2: SWA Wrestling, Sandersville Gym, 6 p.m.
Nov. 2: Grillin’ & Chillin’ BBQ Festival, Taylorsville Town Park, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Nov. 2: Fall Fest, Kingston Assembly of God, 4-7 p.m.
Nov. 3: Christmas Open House at The Rusty Chandelier, noon to 5 p.m.
Nov. 3: Laurel Music Lessons Fall Recital, Life Church, 3 p.m.
Nov. 3: Christmas Open House, Lott Furniture, 12:30 p.m
Nov. 4: Meet and Greet with Peter Woods of Peter's Pottery at Patina's, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: Election Day Food Fest, Laurel First United Methodist Church, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Nov. 5: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6: Fall Kindermusik Classes, Beasley Music Studio, 10 a.m.
Nov. 7: Bobcat Clays, Bar 3 Range, 8 a.m.
Nov. 7-9: Quinn Pharmacy & Gifts Annual Open House, hours vary
Nov. 8: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Nov. Bingo Night, YWCO, 6p.m.
Nov. 15: Reverend Hylton, Slowboat, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Downtown Fam Jam, Petal, 5 p.m.
Nov. 16: Pine Belt Holiday Expo & Christmas Market, Historic Train Depot Downtown Hattiesburg, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 17: MS Homecoming with Soul’d Out & Brothers 4, Pine Ridge Missionary Church, 6 p.m.
Nov. 19: Set a Creative Thanksgiving Table, Lott Furniture, 6 p.m.
Nov. 22: Wine Down Downtown, Laurel, 5 p.m.
Nov. 22: Irish Ceili Dance, Slowboat Brewing, 7 p.m.
Nov. 22: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Stringer Alpaca Festival, A Stroka Gene-us Alpacas Farm, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 23: Holiday Community Blood Drive, Calhoun Fire & Rescue, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: 30th year for the Lewis Lights, Lewis Lights-Purvis, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 29: Glass Blowing Create-Your-Own, Pinehurst Rathskeller, 9 a.m.
Nov. 29: The Film Snob Presents Movie Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 9 p.m.
Nov. 29: Black Friday Sale, Lott Furniture Co., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nov. 30: Glass Blowing Create-Your-Own, Pinehurst Rathskeller, 9 a.m.
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday, Downtown Laurel, 9 a.m.
Submit December events to office@leader-call.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.