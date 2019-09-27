Oct 1 - 4 Week Beginner Yoga Course, 7 p.m.,
Yoga Central
Oct 1 - Downtown Book Club, 6-7 p.m., YWCO
Oct 2 - Fall Kindermusik Classes, 10 a.m.,
Beasley Music Studio
Oct 3 - Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m.,
Taylorsville Florist & Gifts
Oct 4 - The Terror Test 2019 Season, 7 p.m.,
31 Industrial Pkwy Rd, Lumberton
Oct 4 - Hocus Pocus, 5:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Saenger
Oct 4 - Baby Jackalope, SWS & the Low Spirits, 7:30 p.m., Slowboat Brewing Co.
Oct 5 - Country Girls Creamy 8th Annual Dairy Fest, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Country Girls Creamery
Oct 5 - Sloth-A-Thon 2019, 6:30 p.m.,
Hattiesburg Zoo
Oct 5 - SWA Live, 6 p.m., Cameron Center
Oct 5 - Loblolly Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,
Downtown Laurel
Oct 5 - Mitchell Farms Peanut Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mitchell Farms, Collins
Oct 6 - Mitchell Farms Peanut Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Mitchell Farms, Collins
Oct 8 - Jones County Job Fair, 10 a.m.,
Sawmill Square Center
Oct 11 - Board Game Night, 6:30 p.m.,
Lee’s Coffee & Tea
Oct 12 - Red & the Revelers, 8 p.m.,
Slowboat Brewing Co.
Oct 13 - Puppies on the Patio, 3 p.m.,
The Loft on Central Ave
Oct 18 - Wine Down Downtown, 5 p.m.,
Downtown Laurel
Oct 18-26 - South MS Fair, Laurel Fairgrounds
Oct 19 - Fall Art Walk 2019, 2-5 p.m.,
Historic Hattiesburg Downtown
Oct 19 - Lumberton Olde Time Festival, 8 a.m.,
Downtown Lumberton
Oct 25 - Vinyl Night, 6:30 p.m., Lee’s Coffee & Tea
Oct 25-31 - Haunted Asylum 2019, 7 p.m.,
Exchange Club of Laurel
Oct 25-30: Zoo Boo, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Zoo
Oct 26 - The Cotton Gin Market 2019, 9 a.m.,
Rasberry Greene, Soso
Oct 26 - Halloween Costume Natural Benefit
Pageant, 9 a.m., Quality Inn & Suites
Oct 26 - Fall Family Day, 9 a.m., Landrum’s
Homestead & Village
Oct 28 - Shop 16th Fall Festival, 3 p.m.,
Rubies Home Furnishings parking lot
Oct 31: Second Annual Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., Downtown Ellisville
Submit November events to office@leader-call.com
