Oct 1 - 4 Week Beginner Yoga Course, 7 p.m., 

Yoga Central

Oct 1 - Downtown Book Club, 6-7 p.m., YWCO

Oct 2 - Fall Kindermusik Classes, 10 a.m., 

Beasley Music Studio

Oct 3 - Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m., 

Taylorsville Florist & Gifts

Oct 4 - The Terror Test 2019 Season, 7 p.m., 

31 Industrial Pkwy Rd, Lumberton

Oct 4 - Hocus Pocus, 5:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Saenger

Oct 4 - Baby Jackalope, SWS & the Low Spirits, 7:30 p.m., Slowboat Brewing Co.

Oct 5 - Country Girls Creamy 8th Annual Dairy Fest, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Country Girls Creamery

Oct 5 - Sloth-A-Thon 2019, 6:30 p.m., 

Hattiesburg Zoo

Oct 5 - SWA Live, 6 p.m., Cameron Center

Oct 5 - Loblolly Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 

Downtown Laurel

Oct 5 - Mitchell Farms Peanut Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mitchell Farms, Collins

Oct 6 - Mitchell Farms Peanut Festival, noon to 5 p.m., Mitchell Farms, Collins

Oct 8 - Jones County Job Fair, 10 a.m., 

Sawmill Square Center

Oct 11 - Board Game Night, 6:30 p.m., 

Lee’s Coffee & Tea

Oct 12 -  Red & the Revelers, 8 p.m., 

Slowboat Brewing Co.

Oct 13 - Puppies on the Patio, 3 p.m., 

The Loft on Central Ave

Oct 18 - Wine Down Downtown, 5 p.m., 

Downtown Laurel

Oct 18-26 -  South MS Fair, Laurel Fairgrounds

Oct 19 - Fall Art Walk 2019, 2-5 p.m., 

Historic Hattiesburg Downtown

Oct 19 - Lumberton Olde Time Festival, 8 a.m., 

Downtown Lumberton

Oct 25 - Vinyl Night, 6:30 p.m., Lee’s Coffee & Tea

Oct 25-31 - Haunted Asylum 2019, 7 p.m., 

Exchange Club of Laurel

Oct 25-30: Zoo Boo, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Zoo

Oct 26 - The Cotton Gin Market 2019, 9 a.m., 

Rasberry Greene, Soso

Oct 26 - Halloween Costume Natural Benefit 

Pageant, 9 a.m., Quality Inn & Suites

Oct 26 - Fall Family Day, 9 a.m., Landrum’s 

Homestead & Village

Oct 28 - Shop 16th Fall Festival, 3 p.m., 

Rubies Home Furnishings parking lot

Oct 31: Second Annual Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., Downtown Ellisville

Submit November events to office@leader-call.com

 

