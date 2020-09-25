Oct. 1 - Thomas Jackson, 320 Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 - 601TNT with Knock, 320 Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 - MS Peanut Festival, Mitchell Farms, 9 a.m.
Oct. 3 - Animal Rescue League Fast & Furriest 5K,
Downtown Laurel, 8 a.m.
Oct. 3 - Vendor Market, Hardware House, 3 p.m.
Oct. 3 - Art on the Lawn, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art,
11 a.m.
Oct. 3 - Think Pink, Run Proud 2020, USM, 8 a.m.
Oct. 3 - Jones & Pine, 320 Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 - Floral Pumpkin Board, HAND+made, 10 a.m.
Oct. 3 - Rooster Board, HAND+made, 2 p.m.
Oct. 3 & 4 - Oktoberfest Downtown, The Porter
Oct. 5 - Stacked Pumpkin Bread Board, HAND+made,
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 - Sammy Sixx and Niko Everett from Whiskey Kiss, 320 Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 - Cliff Dwellers with RJ Hughes, 320 Fifth Street,
5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 - Magnolia Boys, Friendship Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 - Monster Mash Trick or Treat, Little Black Creek Campground and Creek, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 - David Phelps in Concert, Salem Heights Baptist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 - Burnes & Jane, 320 Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 - Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel, 5 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Landrum’s Homestead Fall Festival,
Landrum’s Country, 9 a.m.
Oct. 17 - 2020 Ride for Recovery, Christ’s Church, 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 17 - Halloween Doorhanger Painting Class,
Ellisville Florist & Gifts, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Magnolia Boys, Bethel Baptist Church-Seminary, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 - Family-Time Halloween Painting Class,
Ellisville Florist & Gifts, 10 a.m.
Oct. 23 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 24 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 24 - The Magnolia Boys, FBC Sharon, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 - Barktoberfest, Petal Dog Park, 8 a.m.
Oct. 25 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 29 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 30 & 31- Waynesboro Zombie Walk, Wayne Co
Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
Oct. 31 - Fair Food Festival, Laurel Fairgrounds,
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Last Call’s 2nd Annual Fall Fest, Last Call, 2 p.m.
Oct. 30-Nov 1 - Halloween House Party, The Porter
