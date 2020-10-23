Oct. 24 - Monster Mash Trick or Treat, Little Black Creek, 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 - Rex & Dean’s Halloween Special, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 9 p.m.
Oct. 24 - Pine Belt Trump Parade,
Laurel Kroger, 10 a.m.
Oct. 24 - Spectrum Jazz Trio, 320 Fifth St., 5:30-11 p.m.
Oct. 24 - PBWS Cornhole Tournament,
Dixie Golf Association, noon
Oct. 28 - Fall Festival, Macedonia Baptist Church, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 29-30, 5th annual Si Robertson Clay Shoot, Bar 3 Range, 9 a.m.
Oct. 30 - Dearly Departed Walking Tour, 401 Hardy St., 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Halloween at the Corner Bar, The Corner Bar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Halloween House Party, The Porter, 8 p.m.
Oct. 30-31 - Waynesboro Zombie Walk, Wayne County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m. -11 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 - Halloween Bash, Rocks Bottom Offroad ATV Park, 10 a.m.
Oct. 31 - Grown N Sexy Halloween Costume Party, Nostalgia Lounge & Bar, 8 p.m.
Oct. 31 - SoPro Halloween, Southern
Prohibition Brewery, Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Monster Mash Trick or Treat, Little Black Creek, 4 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Trunk or Treat, Sawmill Square Mall, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Last Call’s 2nd annual Fall Fest, Last Call, 2 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Spooktacular Block Party & Candy Stroll, Buster Hamm Building, 2-4 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Legend Karaoke & Night Owls Halloween Bash, 42 Club Petal, 9 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Halloween Party, Hattiesburg Moose Lodge 1804, 8 p.m.
Nov. 7 - Old & New Flea Market, Cook
Portable Warehouses of Hattiesburg,
9a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 - Christmas Open House, Downtown Laurel, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 - Choices Clinic Sporting Clay Fundraiser, Bar 3 Range, 9a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 14 - Connected 2020, Bethlehem Community Church, 8:30 a.m.
Nov. 14 - Sammy Sixx & Niko Everette, 320 Fifth St., 5:30p.m.-11 p.m.
Nov. 19 - Shop Petal First Kickoff Event, Petal Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 - Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel, 5 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Pet Portraits with Santa, Petsense, noon-4 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Magnolia Boys, Pecan Grove Baptist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Merry Marketplace,
Magnolia Center, 9 a.m.
Nov. 26 - Dec. 31 - Lewis Lights, 5:30-9 p.m.
Nov. 28 - Pine Belt Holiday Expo, Historic Train Depot - Downtown Hattiesburg, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving Weekend Scratch Sweeper, Country Lanes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 28 - Burnes & Jane, 320 Fifth St.,
5:30-11 p.m.
