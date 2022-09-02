By Dr. Eva Abbo
Special to the LL-C
More than 100,000 people die each year in the United States due to adverse side effects from medications. Deaths from opioids are not included. The dangers of taking too many pills are reflected in an epidemic that is not much talked about. This makes adverse drug reactions the fourth-leading cause of death, after cancer, heart disease and stroke. Most of the deaths are the result of taking the medications as prescribed by a doctor. Being hospitalized increases the risk of adverse drug reactions over tenfold, with more than 2.2 million cases reported per year.
The risk of an adverse drug reaction is increased in people on multiple medications as well as in the elderly, who often suffer from several medical problems, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart and kidney problems. The average American age 50 or older is taking three to five drugs daily, and the elderly often 10 or more. Some of the drugs are prescribed by medical specialists, such as a cardiologists, nephrologists or orthopedists, with the patient’s primary-care doctor often having no knowledge of it. It should come as no surprise that this can result in bad outcomes, leading to hospitalizations or death. One glaring example is an elderly patient of mine who was prescribed Voltaren/Diclofenac by the neurologist for trigeminal neuralgia without my knowledge. Within two weeks, her kidneys shut down and she died.
Prescription medications, however, are not the only problem, since many drugs can now be obtained without a prescription. The most notorious offenders in this category are the NSAIDs (Non Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) such as Ibuprofen/Advil or Naprosyn/Aleve, to name a few. People older than 65 are especially vulnerable since these compounds can cause stomach ulcers or gastritis often resulting in serious bleeding through the gastrointestinal tract. One of my patients, an avid 84-year-old tennis player who would always load up on ibuprofen before a match, recently required multiple blood transfusions and almost died.
Another problem with these compounds (aspirin being the exception) is that they all can increase one’s risk for heart attacks and strokes, most likely the consequence of raising the blood pressure due to their propensity to make the body retain salt and water. A glaring example is Vioxx, a powerful anti-inflammatory drug and blockbuster for Merck. It was finally withdrawn in 2005 after causing more than 80,000 heart attacks and 40,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. Its cousin Celebrex, however, is still widely prescribed for back/arthritis pain in the mad rush to get people off opioids. Even though it is safer regarding gastrointestinal bleeding, it also raises blood pressure and undoubtedly also increases one’s risk for heart attacks and stroke.
Then there is Tylenol/acetaminophen. It is not as effective as the NSAIDs in relieving pain, but it reduces a fever and may have an effect on the central nervous system modulating the perception of pain rather than being anti-inflammatory as Advil or aspirin. Tylenol is generally safe, however, when taken in large doses over 4,000 mg per day, as in eight Tylenol Xtra Strength 500 mg tablets, it can cause liver damage or failure. The typical scenario is a young man sick with the flu, taking NyQuil Cold and Flu, which can contain up to 650 mg of Tylenol per tablespoon along with an antihistamine and decongestant several times a day. But, additionally, he also takes Tylenol tablets for the fever and is behind on his fluids and dehydrated. This is the most common cause of acute liver failure.
Other non-prescription drugs are the antihistamines such as Benadryl, which many people, especially the elderly, use as a sleep aid. However, long-term use can cause irritability, anxiety and a decline in cognitive function, so-called “pseudo dementia.” This effect is due to the inhibition of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter in the brain. This adverse effect may be further compounded by a patient being prescribed a urinary incontinence pill such as Detrol, Enablex or Ditropan. These drugs, in my opinion, should never be prescribed to an elderly person. Their use is correlated with memory problems and mental impairment, their effectiveness being minimal, at best.
Moving on to another medical condition where people rely on over-the-counter, non-prescription drugs, the PPIs or acid blockers. They are used for reflux symptoms such as heartburn and indigestion. The most common ones are Prilosec/Omeprazole and Nexium — the so-called “purple pill.” They do help in the short run, but using them on a daily basis can lead to malabsorption of vitamins such as Vitamin B12 and increased vulnerability to intestinal infections such as gastroenteritis or the dreaded C. difficile colitis. By lowering the stomach acid, “bad bugs” can slip through rather than being killed by the acid. Another problem and a boon for the drug companies is that, after taking this stuff for more than a week, you are “hooked.” By that, I mean trying to get off the drug will cause more severe indigestion, making it difficult to stop.
You also need to be aware that some of the prescription medications you have been on for several years can also cause problems. The beta-blockers often prescribed for high blood pressure, heart disease and heart rhythm problems can cause fatigue, mental fog and depression. Other symptoms are cold extremities and hair loss. Beta-blockers block the effects of stress hormones such as adrenaline on the heart and arteries.
As such your heart rate slows, the heartbeat is less forceful, which results in lowered blood pressure. There are two classes of beta-blockers — the lipophilic or fat soluble ones such as Metoprolol/Toprol, Carvedilol/Coreg or Inderal/Propanolol and the hydrophilic or water-soluble ones such as Atenolol/Tenormin and Nadolol/Corgard. The lipophilic beta-blockers penetrate the blood-brain barrier and enter brain tissue, leading to brain fog and mental dullness. Many patients tolerate these side effects for years without realizing that it is the drug. Making the switch to a hydrophilic beta-blocker may help with the mental fog. Changing to a different antihypertensive drug altogether may greatly lessen fatigue and even help you lose weight due to regained energy from being off the beta-blocker.
Other drugs patients continue “being on forever” are the antidepressants. The most common ones are the SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Receptor Inhibitors) such as Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, Lexapro, Cymbalta and Effexor. The theory is that being depressed is due to a chemical imbalance in the brain, mostly a lack of serotonin and the SSRIs help restore this defect. The medical and psychiatric literature currently is “abuzz” debunking this theory, and multiple journal articles question the effectiveness of these drugs, especially in the long term. Short term, they seem to help, but most likely by “dulling” all emotions, both good and bad. Once on these drugs long term, it is extremely difficult to get off due to withdrawal symptoms, such as flu-like symptoms, anxiety, tremors, insomnia and worsening depressive symptoms. They also come with an array of side effects, such as nausea, dry mouth, headaches, fatigue, weight gain and sexual side effects. One of the most disturbing side effects, however, is suicidal, aggressive and violent behavior, especially in young people, if the latest uptick in mass shootings is any indication. Most of the perpetrators were on psychiatric treatment involving SSRIs.
Lastly, there is the “prescribing cascade” where one medication is causing an adverse reaction such as the aforementioned Beta-Blocker causing depression and you get prescribed Prozac. Or your grandmother is getting a prescription for Ditropan so she does not have to go to the bathroom every hour. Next thing you hear is that grandmother is getting forgetful and it may be Alzheimer’s. Off to the doctor, who prescribes Aricept. A few weeks later, grandmother is whisked to the hospital for a pacemaker. Nobody suspects the Aricept as the cause of the complete heart block, but now, due to the pacemaker, she can take it with impunity.
To summarize, you need to make yourself familiar with both the prescribed medications as well as the medications you can buy over the counter. Non-prescription medications are often perceived as “safe” since you do not have to consult a physician. Ask yourself if you really need this drug and read the accompanying insert carefully. Discuss the pros and cons of your medications with your family doctor at your annual checkup.
Finally, look at your lifestyle. In the case of heartburn, you can cut out the alcohol and soft drinks like Coke, stop smoking and forgo the double cheeseburger with fries since a high-fat diet prevents emptying of the stomach, promoting reflux. Popping NSAIDs such as Advil for sprains, muscle aches and joint pains is actually counterproductive since they inhibit your immune response. When you suffer an injury, sprain, wound, fracture, etc., it is your immune system that gets turned on and helps you heal. Taking the NSAIDs interferes with the healing process and may set you up for chronic pain.
In conclusion, you can probably get rid of a lot of medications if you throw out the remote control, get on a regular exercise program, eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, minimize processed foods and get a good night’s sleep.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and
former Laurel resident who still
frequently visits.
