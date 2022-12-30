Sertoma Christmas parade float and band winners were treated to lunch and presented with awards during a recent Sertoma Club of Laurel meeting. First-place float winner Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant was awarded $1,000 cash and second-place Transafe Transportation Service was awarded $500. First-place band South Jones received $500 and Northeast Jones band received the trophy award for second-place band. The 2022 parade marked the 40th year of Sertoma Club of Laurel sponsorship. From left, Braden Yarber and Cameron Tran of the South Jones band; Lee Arrington of the Northeast Jones band; Chico Suarez, Bianca Suarez and Angelica Suarez of Mi Casita; and Andy McKelvy and Candace McKelvy of Transafe.
