Park Place Garden Club joined the merchants of downtown Laurel for the tradition of displaying Loblolly Fall Festival scarecrows. The theme for 2020 is “Famous Mississippians.” Park Place has projects in two downtown locations which allowed two entries.
The first entry, at the Laurel-Jones County Library, is the world-renowned literary figure Eudora Welty. Born in Jackson, Welty was a novelist, photographer and a short-story writer who focused on tales of the American South. Welty won a Pulitzer Prize in 1973. She was quoted as saying, “I cannot remember when I was not in love with books.”
The second entry can be found at the east end of Central Avenue in the recently completed Park Place Meditation Garden. October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” so the lady in pink figure represents Good Morning America’s co-host and Pass Christian native Robin Roberts, who received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2007 after a self- examination led to a biopsy. After rounds of chemo and radiation, Roberts is breast cancer-free and continues to be a strong advocate for early screening and prevention. Roberts is a peer who understands the journey of diagnosis, treatment and the fight for survival. Roberts lives by a quote from her Momma: ”Make your mess your message.”
