The picturesque 1939 bungalow-cottage style Hennis-Landrum home on West 15th Street was selected Yard of the Month by Park Place Garden Club. The home was purchased by Maurice and Sheila Hennis and their son Mason in 2015. Mason, who is a landscape architect major at Jones College, designed the colorful fall setting for his parents. The curb appeal of the home is splendidly splashed with bursts of color and a whimsical pumpkin decoration. The entrance of the home is heavily dotted with padre yellow mums in a bed of pine straw accented beautifully by a window box adorned with yet more padre yellow mums and autumn fern. The bricked porch adds to the cottage feel with twin potted English ivy topiaries, concrete urns with large yellow mums, a flickering gas lantern and a welcoming fall wreath. Japanese boxwoods with Asian jasmine groundcover and St. Augustine grass is the landscaping focus in the front yard along with additional focal points of a burning gas light embedded in South Carolina jasmine, a cherub statue adorned with oak leaf hydrangeas and an 1840s American wrought-iron urn with asparagus fern. The side of the home completes the palate with Natchez crepe myrtles surrounded by white Christmas caladiums, formosa azaleas, holly fern, agapanthus (Lily of the Nile) and dwarf yellow lantana. Park Place Garden Club is a member of the Laurel-Jones County Council of Garden Clubs, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Deep South Region, National Garden Clubs Inc.
