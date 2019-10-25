Eight members of Park Place Garden Club attended the Southern Pine District's fall meeting in Meridian on Oct. 3. The meeting was hosted by the Dalewood Garden Club and the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club of Meridian and was beautifully decorated for the awards luncheon. Park Place was awarded an Outstanding Club Award and Honor Roll Award along with Certificate Of Achievements for Outstanding Club in the District for Horticulture work, Honor Roll Club, Certificates of Merit for work on the Blue Star Memorial, Trees and/or Urban Forestry and Publicity as well as five Certificates of Appreciation for donations.
Please visit and follow our FB Page @ParkPlacegardenclub.
