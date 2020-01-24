Park Place Garden Club had its January meeting in the beautiful home of June Wheeler with Jayne Cooper also hosting.
Rhonda Rosetti, corresponding secretary of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, presented the club with an interesting and helpful program on The Mechanics of Floral Design to help prepare members for the upcoming Southern Pines District Flower Show in Meridian on March 24.
Committee reports were given and Syndey Swartzfager gave a report on the devastating damage in Gardiner Park caused by the December tornado. Park Place Garden Club was established in 1927 and its expressed mission is preserving the natural beauty of Gardiner Park. The club had plans in place this year to begin restoring the state’s first native arboretum established in Gardiner Park in 1987 after it was damaged during Hurricane Katrina. The club is in the process of reassessing the damage to the arboretum and the cost of restoring the trees.
The club can be found on Facebook at ParkPlaceGardenClub.
Park Place Garden Club is a member of the Laurel-Jones County Council of Garden Clubs, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
