Park Place Garden Club brought home a number of awards from the recent convention of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., in Hernando.
Jayne Cooper, Lynette Fulton and Nan Abernathy were on hand to receive the awards. Cooper was also installed as the new district director of the Southern Pines District.
Park Place received first-place awards for Conservation, Garden Education Center and Plant It Pink. The club also received an overall award for Plant It Pink Landscape, which is a cash prize.
The club received second-place awards in Outstanding Service, Special Services Youth, Social Media and the Carrie Advent Bird Award.
In the youth division, Park Place was awarded first place for Arbor Day and for Jayden Long’s fifth-grade Recycled Sculpture entry and for Sammie Mitchell’s sixth-grade entry.
Both of the youngsters’ entries also were awarded first place for Recycled Sculpture at Deep South and Sammie’s entry went on to win first place from National Garden Clubs. This is the second time she has been a national winner.
Park Place Garden Club is a member of the Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc,. and National Garden Clubs.
