A group of about 30 people from Christ's Church in Laurel gathered April 18 in the parking lot of South Central Regional Medical Center for a special service. Music was provided by Kim Guined and Rocky Mitchell. Worshiping are, from left, Veronica Ducksworth, Bobbie Heidelberg, an unidentified woman and Chris Marengo.
(Photos by Brad Crowe)
