For the second straight Monday, deputies were at West Jones High School just before classes were set to start. But this week, it wasn’t because of any students or parents of students.
A pair of passersby stopped in the parking lot the previous night, smoked methamphetamine and “passed out,” according to the report.
School Resource Officer Danny Gibson found the couple asleep in a car around 7:15 a.m. and called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after seeing a drug pipe. Richard Paul Phillips, 38, of Louin reportedly told Deputy Denny Graham that they he and Julia Marie Phillips, 38, of Jayess didn’t have anywhere to live, so they stopped WJ to rest. They admitted to smoking meth around 7 p.m. then falling asleep, and the pipe they used was on the center console in a cigarette pack, according to the report.
Both were charged with possession of paraphernalia and given a court date while a family member drove the vehicle off of school property. On the previous Monday morning, the mother of a student and three students were taken into custody after failing to comply with orders by school officials and the woman — Veronica Oliver, 38, of Laurel — was charged with aggravated assault of a deputy after being accused of striking one during the ruckus.
