Friends Kaylee Collier, 6, left, and India Lindsey, 6, right, swing together at Laurel's Boston Park on a sunny and warm Thursday afternoon. At right, India Lindsey, 6, plays on a jungle gym. Spring is right around the corner and starting next week, high temperatures will climb into the 70s under forecasted sunny skies.
