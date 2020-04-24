Four educators from the Pine Belt received scholarships by the Mississippi Professional Educators.
Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi. MPE awards up to 20 scholarships every year to MPE members who wish to pursue graduate level studies at a college or university in Mississippi.
• Melissa Bufkin, the Federal Programs director, Early Childhood, Curriculum and Gifted coordinator for the Jones County School District, is a National Board Certified teacher and resident of Laurel, Bufkin earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Southern Mississippi, her Master of Elementary Education from William Carey University, her Educational Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Southern Mississippi, and her Master of Educational Leadership from Louisiana State University. A member of MPE since 2008, she is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership at William Carey University.
• Jessica Stroo, a French and history teacher at Northeast Jones High School, is a resident of Laurel. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University. A member of MPE since 2017, she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education at William Carey University.
• Sara Stygles, a lead teacher and coordinator at Oak Grove Middle School, is a resident of Ellisville. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and both her master’s degree and her specialist degree from William Carey University. A member of MPE since 2013, she is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership at William Carey University.
• Julie Walley, a language arts teacher at East Jones Elementary, is a resident of Laurel. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and her Master of Education degree from William Carey University. A member of MPE since 2008, she is currently pursuing a specialist degree in Instructional Leadership at William Carey University.
