I drove down Buffalo Hill Road last week with the intent of looking for them. I rounded the curve and looked off to the right and up on the bank. There they were, strewn about in a banner of blue. My husband asked, “Are you going to stop and pick them?” My impulsive self, felt compelled to stop and run to the road bank and begin to pluck them until I had as many as my fist could hold, but my wiser self said, “No, you are in a curve, and it is against the law to pick flowers from the roadside.”
That is one of the best things that came out of the Lyndon B. Johnson presidency. And it was not his doing, but Lady Bird’s policy. That is the planting of wildflowers on the roadsides and protecting them. From what I have read, she held the brains and the purse for the family.
Seeing the wildflowers blooming in spring inspires me. It is like saying “sick-um” to a coon dog. It makes me want to put my shoulder to the world and tackle whatever it throws my way. Seeing wildflowers blooming also brings about a lifetime stream of memories — especially the memories of the rooster-head violets.
When I was about 3 years old, my mother’s parents lived in a log house off a dirt road out in the country from Hattiesburg. The house set back from the main road and had a grove of pine trees on each side of the drive between the house and the road. One March just before Easter time, Mother, my siblings and I went to visit my grandparents.
To my amazement and delight, the ground in the pine grove was covered with rooster-head violets. The violets gave the illusion of a solid purple blanket spread out on the ground. The face of each violet was the size of a half dollar and the stem connected to it was about three inches in length. The little heart-shaped leaves grew on shorter stems closer to the ground.
Mother squatted down next to me in the middle of the purple blanket. She brushed the plants back from around one violet with her left hand and showed me how to follow the stem down to the ground with my right hand and pinch and pull. I pulled violets until my little fist was full and I could hold no more. I held the nosegay of violets tightly in my hand and soaked in the pleasure of its loveliness. Then I ran to the house and gave it to my grandmother. (I called her “Maw,” as did my siblings and cousins.) A smile covered her face as she reached out her hand for the violets and put them in a pint canning jar with water and sat them on the table. I sat and looked at them until time to go home. Their sweet fragrance lingers in my head still as I recall the memory.
Later, when I was in my early teens, my parents moved west of Ellisville. The place where we lived was divided by a gravel road. The house was on a hill on one side of the road, and on the other side of the road was another hill with a field and a small grove of sparsely growing pine trees. The field and the pine grove were divided by a barbed-wire fence. The cows grazed under the pine trees from time to time.
One March just before Easter, Mother said to me, “I went to get the cows yesterday and I saw rooster-head violets growing on the hillside under the pines.” I could hardly wait to see the violets again. I ran across the road and the field and climbed through the barbed-wire fence. And there they were, rooster-head violets covering the hillside. It was a warm day, so I lay down in the grass and watched the violets. It seemed as if I was guarding them, with the concern that they might grow legs and feet and run away. They bobbled their little purple heads back and forth in the gentle puffs of wind. The air stirred their fragrance, and as it filled my head once again, my memory flashed back to the first time when I was introduced to the rooster-head violets. As the day permitted, I stayed soaking in the scene there before me. Then remembering that I had chores to do, I stood and began picking violets just the way mother had showed me when I was small. My fist was larger, and the nosegay was larger this time. I took the violets home to Mother and she put them in a white milk glass bowl and sat them on the table. Each time I passed the table, I stopped and enjoyed their loveliness until they were gone.
Years later, I married and moved away. One March, when I came home to visit, I asked Mother about the rooster-head violets. “They are gone from the hillside,” she said, “but I saw some blooming on the Hoskin Creek Road the other day. Do you want to go see them?” We climbed in her old truck and rode down Hoskin Creek Road until she stopped the truck and pointed to the top of a road bank.
“They’re up there,” she said.
I got out of the truck and climbed to the top of the bank. There they were peeping out from under and among clumps of grass. There were not as many as before in the other places but enough for a nosegay. I picked until I could see no more. Then I returned to the truck and we rode back down Hoskin Creek Road and home. I put the violets in the white milk glass bowl as before and sat them on the table. I looked at the violets and remembered the ones I had picked in the past and I suspect Mother did some remembering too.
Mother’s gone now and the rooster-head violets are few. But come March of each year that God gives me to stay here on this Earth, and if I am able, I plan to go looking for the violets along and beside the roads. If I find them, and I do not have to park in a curve and no one is looking, I may just pick a nosegay of them, put them in a pint canning jar and take them to the cemetery to Mother.
•
Rose D. Anderson of Laurel is a retired teacher and published poet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.