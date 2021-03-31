The Ellisville Garden Club will have its annual plant sale on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Holly Street and the railroad tracks. Plenty of pass-around plants from the gardens of club members will be available. Prices will be inexpensive and all proceeds will go toward the new Ellisville playground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.