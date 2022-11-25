Corey Graham, 33, of Myrick poses at the entrance of the Prancer Path in downtown just before the display opened on Tuesday night. The path has 100 trees that were sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations as part of a colorful, festive fundraiser for the United Way of the Pine Belt Region. Dixie Electric Power Association’s tree was the winner for Best Overall. Other first-place winners included Phillips Building Supply (Creative/Originality), Cadence Bank (Loved By Children) and H&H Welding (Most Holiday Inspired). Prancer Path is free and open to the public on The Back Lot in downtown Laurel through Jan. 2. Grant Staples and Shane Kelley performed during the opening ceremony. Free concerts are scheduled there on weekend nights from 7-8:30:
Dec. 2, saxophonist Daniel McElhenny immediately after the Sertoma Christmas Parade;
