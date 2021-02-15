This past year would have been a tough stretch for the Laurel Public Works Department no matter what. But the city crews have been without a department head most of that time while dealing with paving projects across the city and a pandemic.
Still, longtime supervisor Vincent Townsend and his crew members were recognized during a City Council meeting just before Christmas for going above-and-beyond the call of duty.
Laurel resident Marva Posey presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation and a fruit basket and lavished him with praise before the council.
“They work hard,” she said. “I see them out working each day. It’s past time to recognize what Mr. Townsend and these men do. He is a very hard worker for the city of Laurel.”
Mayor Johnny Magee and council members echoed that sentiment and gave Townsend a round of applause.
“We are proud of what these men do,” Magee said. “Even during a pandemic, they are out working hard and safely.”
Former department head Lorenzo Anderson left last February and Ted Collins, who was hired to replace him in July, “didn’t last very long,” Magee said in his State of the City address last month.
The department has 33 employees, and a supervisor like Townsend has provided stability during a tumultuous year.
“We have had a problem finding a qualified replacement,” Magee said of the director’s position. “We are looking at ways to remedy the situation at Public Works, including outsourcing. They provide a very important service, and they need to function properly.”
The city contracted with Waste Pro to collect garbage starting in January, which is one duty that has rolled off Public Works, allowing that department to concentrate more on brush and debris pickup and other duties. They also keep up with the maintenance of streets and drainage, which has been challenging during a citywide, multimillion-dollar project in which outdated water and sewer pipes are being replaced, then the roads above them are being repaved.
“It has had a sort of rocky roll-out,” Magee said of the outsourcing of garbage pickup, “but it will get better — it has to.”
