With fall in the air and Thanksgiving on the horizon, there is no better time to start perfecting these easy dessert ideas
Sheet pan pecan pie
Ingredients: Crust - 3-3/4 cups flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 3/4 cup shortening, 3 eggs lightly beaten, 1/3 cup milk. Filling - 2 cups brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar, 6 large eggs, 2/3 cup butter melted, 1/2 tsp salt, 3 cups chopped pecans.
Directions: Preheat oven to 400. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour and shortening until the mixture is crumbly. Add in eggs and milk and mix until doughy. Split dough into two equal portions (one for now and later) and chill for 20 minutes. Roll one of the balls of dough out to fit the bottom and sides of a 15-by-10 baking sheet. Mix all the filling ingredients together and pour into the crust pan. Bake at 400 for 15 minutes and then reduce heat to 350 and bake for another 25-30 minutes or until golden.
Easy apple turnovers
Ingredients: 1 can Pillsbury crescent rolls, 1 can apple pie filling.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375. Roll crescent rolls flat and separate into 4 squares. Push the seams together so the square won’t separate. Spoon the apple filling onto one side of each square. Fold the crescent roll over the filling and use a fork to press the edges together. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. If you’re feeling extra festive, drizzle with caramel syrup for the perfect touch.
Apple pie cups
Ingredients: Refrigerated cinnamon rolls with frosting and apple pie filling.
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 and grease 8 cups of a muffin pan. Press a cinnamon roll into each muffin well and up the sides to create a cup. Spoon the apple pie filling into each cup and bake for 15-18 minutes or until fully cooked. Let cool for five minutes. Remove from pan and drizzle the cinnamon roll frosting over each apple pie cup.
Pumpkin dump cake
Ingredients: 2 - 15-ounces canned pumpkin, 16-ounces evaporated milk, 1 tbsp pumpkin spice seasoning, 1 tsp pure vanilla extract, 1 cup sugar, 4 eggs, 1 box yellow cake mix, 1 cup chopped pecans, 1 cup butter.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 and grease a 9-by-13 pan. In a large mixing bowl, add canned pumpkin, sugar, seasoning, eggs, evaporated milk and vanilla. Once mixed, pour into greased pan. Sprinkle the cake mix evenly over the top of your pumpkin mixture. Top with pecans and sliced butter. Bake for 1 hour. Cool slightly and serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
No-bake oatmeal butterscotch cookies
Ingredients: 1 stick butter, 1/2 cup milk, 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 1/8 tsp salt (optional), 1 cup butterscotch morsels, 3 1/2 cups instant oats.
Directions: In a large pot, add the butter, milk and sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-medium high heat. While boiling, continue to stir for one minute. Remove the pot from the heat and add the butterscotch morsels, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Stir until the morsels are mostly melted. Add the oatmeal and stir until all the ingredients are well combined. Using a tablespoon, drop the mixture on a lined baking sheet. Press 2-3 butterscotch morsels on top of each cookie, if you desire. Chill for 30 minutes before serving.
Snickerdoodle blondies
Ingredients: 2 2/3 cups flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 2 cups packed brown sugar, 1 cup salted butter (room temperature), 2 eggs, 1 tbsp vanilla, 2 tbsp white sugar, 2 tsp ground cinnamon.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. In a mixing bowl, combine the butter, eggs, brown sugar and vanilla. Once mixed, add in the flour and baking powder. Spread mixture into a greased 9-by-13 pan. Mix the white sugar and ground cinnamon together and sprinkle over the top. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top springs back when pressed. It will harden some once cooled.
Pumpkin cheesecake whoopie pies
Ingredients: 1 box (15.25 ounces) spice cake mix, 15-ounce can pumpkin puree, 1/2 cup vegetable/canola oil, 1 box (3.4 ounces) cheesecake instant pudding mix, 2 cups heavy whipping cream.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine the dry cake mix, pumpkin and oil. Stir until it is completely mixed. Use a small cookie scoop to drop mixture onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 9-13 minutes. While cookies are cooling, mix the instant pudding and heavy whipping cream in a bowl. Whip until stiff peaks form. Once cookies are cooled, spread or pipe the frosting onto a cookie and press another cookie on top. Either serve immediately or chill in fridge for about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.