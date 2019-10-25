Pups on the Patio

Nancy Bell was one of dozens of people who went to The Loft last weekend for an Animal Rescue League fundraiser called Puppies on the Patio. The cost of admission was $20 and attendees got mimosas, hors d’oeuvres and all the kisses they wanted. Proceeds went to the Laurel ARL.
