Mayor Johnny Magee was in Mason Park as The Jagged Edj dedicated a bench to honor Charlotte Ann Saik, an original member of “The EDJ Chicks.” She was the coordinator and cornerstone to the group from its beginning, when the group was formed at Jones Junior High in 1966, earning her the namesake “Queen Bee.” At a class reunion in 1998, they decided to "put the band back together" and they played at the Ramada Inn and Laurel Country Club up until 2017. Saik was also known to make a "mean chicken salad,” which was a favorite with the group and show attendees. Her bench is the eighth that The Jagged Edj has dedicated so far. Front row, from left, Steve Guy, John Helverston, Neill Thames, Byron Greco, Doug Bush and Randy Carleton; back row, Cheryl Guy, Debbie Bratu, Diane Cook, Gaye Napier, Cynthia Welborn, Denice Wheat-McKenzie, Mayor Johnny Magee, Katty Robinson and Mechelle Rahaim were all on hand for the dedication.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
