Panels of the internationally acclaimed AIDS Memorial Quilt — the 54-ton, handmade tapestry that stands as a memorial to more than 90,000 people lost to AIDS — will be on view in two locations in the Pine Belt today (Saturday) through Wednesday in commemoration of World AIDS Day.
Panels will be on display at the Laurel Welcome Center (401 Central Ave.) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Panels will also be on display at Trinity Episcopal Church (509 West Pine St., Hattiesburg) during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, during a Service of Healing and Remembrance at 5 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Panels were also scheduled to be on display over the weekend at the Greenville Mall.
Free displays of The AIDS Memorial Quilt are being hosted by the AIDS Services Coalition PIER and Outreach Programs.
“The Panels we have received memorialize individuals who have died of AIDS from the South and, specifically from Mississippi, making its display even more meaningful,” said Beejee Dickson, ASC board president.
Established in 1987, The NAMES Project Foundation — the international caretaker of The Quilt — works to preserve, care for and use The AIDS Memorial Quilt to foster healing, advance social justice and inspire action.
The Quilt began in San Francisco 30 years ago with a single 3- by 6-foot panel, and today this tapestry of hope and love includes more than 49,000 panels. These panels have come from every state in the nation and have been created by friends, lovers and family members in an attempt to transform loss and heartbreak into hope and healing.
In a war against a disease that has no cure, The AIDS Memorial Quilt has evolved as a potent tool in the effort to educate against the threat of AIDS. The Quilt helps teach compassion, triumphs over taboo, stigma and phobia; and inspires individuals to take direct responsibility for their own well-being and that of their family, friends and community, organizer said.
“We are eager to share The AIDS Memorial Quilt with your community, for it is unlike any memorial ever created,” said Julie Rhoad, executive director of The NAMES Project Foundation. “With Teddy bears and Boy Scout badges, love letters and photographs, this American treasure was created by the people for real people who were loved and lost to AIDS. We thank The Laurel Welcome Center and Trinity Episcopal Church for their visionary efforts in hosting this event and invite you to see what wonderful healing art we have created together as a nation.”
Sections are continuously on display across the country in schools, places of worship, community centers, businesses, corporations and a variety of other institutional settings, all in the hope of making the realities of HIV and AIDS real, human and immediate. To date, more than 18 million people have seen The AIDS Memorial Quilt at thousands of displays throughout the world.
For more information on the upcoming display and other activities commemorating World AIDS Day, call 601-450-4286. For more information on The NAMES Project and The AIDS Memorial Quilt, visit aidsquilt.org or call the national headquarters at 404-688-5500.
