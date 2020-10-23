In a collaboration between Jones College’s visual art instructor Mark Brown and Lauren Rogers Museum of Art education outreach coordinator Kelly Rosa, the Social Club in downtown Laurel now has a rainbow mural in the back room for kids to enjoy. Maddie, Brown’s daughter, also helped with the legwork — or wristwork.
Social Club Director Crystal Phillips said the recently opened Social Club’s mission is to provide a community-based outreach center to host ability-inclusive recreation.
“With the artist’s help, the center will be a little brighter to enjoy,” Phillips said.
The Browns and Rosa said they were happy to provide their services to render a rainbow-themed mural for the waiting area of the center.
“I genuinely enjoy helping out within our region and community and try to model the importance of community involvement for my children and students,” said Brown. “I have always valued the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and was very grateful to Kelly Rosa for lending her talents.”
The three artists spent a Saturday drawing and painting the 12-foot-wide mural inside the Social Club Center, hoping to brighten up the back of the play space.
“It’s always a pleasure and a privilege for me to be involved in a community project, especially murals and other forms of public art; it’s a great way to share art with many people and to offer enrichment and inspiration,” Rosa said.
For more information about the Social Club of Laurel, call Crystal Phillips at 601-342-5247.
For the future, Phillips said that she hopes to further the Social Club’s accessibility by adding an outdoor area that will be completely wheelchair accessible — just as soon as the nonprofit raises the funds.
“We want to get the idea into people’s minds that we will have a new outdoor spot,” she said. “The idea is to become a completely accessible and accepting facility. We needed to add something that included that.”
