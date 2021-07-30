Old fire station transformed into music studio
Ellisville native Austin Allen Perkins had a natural inclination for music and grew that talent, eventually singing in Carnegie Hall in New York City and traveling the world with the Voices of Mobile through the University of Mobile.
His home was always Ellisville, and after getting a job as the choral director at alma mater South Jones High School, he followed another dream — to open his own vocal studio.
“I started in the height of the pandemic in May 2020, taking very few lessons and doing Zoom lessons, and officially opened to the public that September,” Perkins said.
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for Perkins’ studio. Stationed in the old Ellisville Fire Station at 108 Court St. in downtown Ellisville, the modern charm of his studio and the sound of music brings a special place for students ages 12-18 and anyone else wanting to develop their skills to practice a variety of vocal stylings through Perkins’ teaching.
The firehouse was originally owned by River and Jessica Prince, and once they outgrew the space, Perkins got the property, splitting part of it with the city of Ellisville for storage needs, he said. Mayor Lynn Buckhaults was able to get a crew together to put up a wall that separated the old engine bay from what is now Perkins’ studio.
“It amazes me how much work me, my friends and family poured into this place,”
Perkins said. “When I walked into the door for the first time, I knew this was where God wanted me to start my studio.”
Upstairs, Perkins’ has a New York-style loft designed and remodeled by the Princes so he could live and watch life in downtown Ellisville.
When Meredith Ford, now a 10th-grade student at Laurel Christian School, began vocal lessons three years ago, Perkins said she was shy and only faced the mirror during rehearsals.
Ford said she really enjoys working with Perkins and enjoys performing musical theatre and Broadway pieces.
“He pushes me just the right amount and is always kind,” Ford said. “I feel really comfortable working with him.”
As Perkins played the piano — he first began playing piano before exploring his vocal talents — he directs and guides Ford through her vocal lesson, giving insight and expertise to her vocal style.
“No one in my family was musical then I started piano lessons,” Perkins said. “My parents thought I was going to be a baseball guy growing up but God had another plan. And I use my studio to help build on what God has already given them.”
His mentors, Dr. Meredith Johnson and vocal coach Jonathan McKenzie helped Perkins grow his musical talents through the years and Perkins said they have helped him become the musician he is today. Now, he gives back by teaching more than 80 kids at South Jones and conducting private lessons with 20 pupils per week.
Perkins received his bachelor's degree in music education from The University of Mobile, an associate’s degree from Jones County Junior College and he is currently pursuing a Master's in Music Education.
Students perform in a recital once per year and each recital has a theme, Perkins said. This year the theme is Disney.
Perkins offers lessons to others in the community, some clients 40-50 years old, to help them reach their musical goals.
Each vocal student undergoes a vocal consultation with Perkins to discuss their goals. His website austinallenperkins.com is where interested students can book consultations and vocal lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.